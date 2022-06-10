ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police investigating after 16-year-old shot, injured in Tampa

By Veronica Beltran
 4 days ago
An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot and injured Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said they received reports of shots being fired in the 3200 block of N. Diana Street shortly before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned a 16-year-old had been taken to a nearby hospital after being shot, reportedly, in the arm.

Witnesses told Tampa PD they saw someone shoot a gun out of a newer model white Chevy Equinox, possibly with tinted windows. After the shooting, the Equinox was seen immediately leaving the scene.

At this time, Tampa Police haven't given a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tampa Police at 813.231.6130, or by using TIP411, the TampaPD app, or contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Chevy Equinox
