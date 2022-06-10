ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mall Shootings Injure 6 In NC, MD

By jsalinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in North Carolina and Maryland are looking for suspects in separate mall shootings....

Handwritten Notes From TX Gov On Uvalde Shooting Released

Handwritten notes by Texas Governor Greg Abbott appear to back up his claim he was initially misled about key details of the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde. ABC 13 Houston reports the nine pages include Abbott writing a district police officer engaged the 18-year-old suspect, who then ran into Robb Elementary. There’s no mention of law enforcement waiting an hour to go inside the classroom where the shooter was hiding.
UVALDE, TX
7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Gunshots Fired Into Texas Home

(AP) — Police in Texas say a 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed. Authorities say the child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf.
HOUSTON, TX
Patriot Front Leader Among Those Arrested Near Idaho Pride

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear came after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Suspect Sought In Drive-By Bullet Barrage Targeting Cameron Park Home

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help as they continue to turn up who fired a barrage of bullets at a house in Cameron Park. Sheriff’s officials say last Thursday night, a vehicle drove by the house on Avenida Florencia and more than two dozen gunshots rang out. The people inside the house were able to take cover and no one was hit.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Western Wildfires Force Evacuations In Arizona, California

(AP) — Authorities say wildfires in Arizona and California are forcing evacuations. Residents were ordered to flee remote homes near a 1.5-square-mile wildfire in mountains northeast of Los Angeles. And in Arizona, firefighters are responding to a wildfire about 6 miles north of Flagstaff that has forced evacuations. And U.S. Forest Service officials say crews were also battling a fire in the area north of Flagstaff near Sunset Crater National Monument on Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
Texas Prisons Resume Inmate Transport With Tougher Security

(AP) — Texas prison system officials say they’re resuming inmate transportation with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people. Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say inmate transportation would resume Monday with three corrections officers for each transport, instead of the previous two, and other new security measures. Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver and escaped a prison van last month. He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Flooding Pummels Yellowstone Region, Leaves Many Stranded

(AP) — Raging floodwaters that pulled houses into rivers and forced rescues by air and boat across the Yellowstone region have begun to recede. But tourists and others were still stranded Tuesday after roads and bridges were knocked out by torrential rains that swelled waterways to record levels. The...
MONTANA STATE
Infowars Bankruptcy Tossed In Deal With Sandy Hook Parents

(AP) — A federal judge in Texas has dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones. The ruling on Friday was the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
#Washington Dc#Mall Shootings Injure
Republicans Rally Around CO Woman Whose Case Is Before SCOTUS

Republicans are rallying around a Colorado woman who is refusing to create websites for same-sex weddings. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas says the First Amendment protects everybody. He’s one of several GOP lawmakers who filed a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of Laurie Smith. She’s appealing a lower court ruling in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
GOP Gains House Seat In Texas With Special Election Win In South Texas District 34

The Republican Party has flipped Brownsville-based Congressional District 34, at least until November. Mayra Flores held off Dan Sanchez to win in Tuesday’s special election for the traditionally Democratic district. Flores ended the night with 51 percent of the vote while Sanchez took 43 percent. Two other candidates finished far behind – Democrat Rene Coronado with 4 percent and Republican Juana Cantu-Cabrera with 2 percent. Flores won the seat despite losing in Hidalgo County where Sanchez took 52 percent of the vote, and only narrowly winning Cameron County. Flores, who already won the Republican nomination for District 34 in the March primary, will serve the remaining months in the term of Filemon Vela, who resigned to take a private sector job with a top law and lobbying firm. Flores will face Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in the November midterm elections.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
New York’s Lawsuit Against NRA Can Move Forward, Judge Rules

(AP) — A New York judge says the state attorney general’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association is no mere “witch hunt.”. A decision issued Friday dismisses the gun rights advocacy group’s claims that the case is a political vendetta. The ruling means the legal fight can continue. Attorney General Letitia James’ 2020 lawsuit accused top NRA executives of financial improprieties.
LAW

