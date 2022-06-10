Dozens marched in north Tulsa to end gun violence, promote unity

TULSA, Okla. — The third annual Unity Over Violence Prayer March started Friday at Vernon AME Church in Greenwood. This is the third year they’re doing this march, but organizers said the timing is so important.

A few dozen people walked in this year’s march. Attendees walked from Greenwood to Tulsa City Hall. They said they want to walk to end gun violence, especially after all the recent events across the U.S.

Organizer C.J. Webber Neal told FOX23 this march was already planned, but now it’s even more relevant.

“It’s time for more than thoughts and prayers,” Neal said.

He added, “The biggest tyranny is taking your children to school and not knowing whether they’re going to come back, or going to a grocery store and not knowing whether you’re going to survive. Enough is enough. We gotta take action.”

He also said they group is walking to end domestic violence as well as gun violence.

The theme for this year’s march is “Such a Time As This.”

