SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co Sheriff's Office is seeking info on a suspect's identity. They write on Facebook:. This was a hostile taco’ver. This individual taco’vered one of our local Mexican Restaurants in Semmes and helped himself to the bar. Listen, we don’t want him to be the taco the town, so we need someone to spill the beans.

SEMMES, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO