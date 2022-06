DUE WEST, S.C. — Two people, including an Upstate man, were charged with trafficking guns across state lines. U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams announced that Ontavious Plumer, 32, of Due West, and Terrance Darby, 41, of Philadelphia, schemed and trafficked nearly 60 firearms from southern states to Philadelphia. This is known as the "iron pipeline," and authorities have already indicted multiple people for involvement with this pipeline.

DUE WEST, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO