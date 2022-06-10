Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will have to stop collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and are appealing the agency's determination, according to a Monday order from a state judge. The judge partially granted the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction, which will halt collection activities, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for unemployment insurance claimants who were told by the agency that they were overpaid benefits and protested that decision, and have...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO