Michigan State

Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Bills covered everything from fixing the roads (House Bill 4973, 5370) to expanding access to mental health services (House Bill...

Comments / 11

Checkmate
4d ago

Really? But Witchmers 2 bd rm potholes and crumbling bridges that damage our vehicles isn't covered? And insurance coverage claim it as accident and rates go up. More revenue for the State? Keep robbing Michigan residents with frivolous "laws". not only will you lose VOTES you will lose residents.

Reply(1)
7
Michelle
4d ago

Who will be held accountable for the damage to our vehicles by the horrible road conditions?

Reply
7
Matt Scholten
4d ago

it's required that vehicles be road worthy. why isn't it law for roads to be vehicle worthy!?!?!?

Reply(1)
6
