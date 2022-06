A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in Lincoln on June 10. The accident happened on Nicolaus Road near Highway 65 during daylight hours, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The injured party was transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. The car burst into flames, and authorities said the vehicle remained on fire for some time after the crash, delaying an investigation into the solo-vehicle accident. There is no report issued as to the condition of the injured party at this time.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO