All-area track & field: Pen Argyl’s Taylor LaBarre and Palmerton’s Nataly Walters left themselves speechless

Taylor LaBarre had plenty to say to Pen Argyl teammate Gian Greggo after Greggo earned a seventh-place medal in the Class 2A boys shot put at last month’s PIAA Track & Field Championships.

LaBarre was stoked.

But when it was time to talk about his own accomplishments — a state championship in the 2A triple jump and a bronze medal in the pole vault — LaBarre had little to say.

The Green Knights junior was humbled by his performance on the last Saturday in May. Few could have predicted the two-year track & field performer finishing among the state’s best in two of the hardest events.

“It’s unbelievable, really, to me,” LaBarre said.

Nataly Walters also may have been caught off guard by her state-level abilities. The Palmerton freshman was seventh in the PIAA 2A long jump and 12th in the triple jump.

For their accomplishments, not their words, LaBarre and Walters are The Morning Call All-area jumpers of the year.

LaBarre’s Saturday at state track started with a gold medal-winning performance in the triple jump. The Green Knights junior qualified for the finals with a leap of 43 feet, 5 inches on the last of three preliminary-round jumps. That was his best jump since the Colonial League meet two weeks earlier.

LaBarre was in eighth place until the second of his three jumps in the finals. His leap of 44-6 vaulted him into fourth. He then set a school record with a 45-7.5 on his last jump to claim state gold.

“I can’t even believe I’ve gotten this far,” LaBarre said. “I praise God.

“I don’t really practice [the triple jump] a lot. It’s just about being in the moment. I can’t put it into words.”

LaBarre then set another PR by clearing the bar at 14 feet in the pole vault. His only missed attempts to that point came at 13 feet, his previous best height. But he was unaffected by the pressure and made it on his final attempt at 13.

Walters did last month what many other standouts shy away from. She committed to competing in four events at the state meet. She also finished 10th in the 100 and 18th in the 200. Not bad for a freshman whose previous experience in the sport consisted of three junior high events as an eighth grader after COVID wiped out the previous season.

The Blue Bomber was amazingly consistent in the state long jump. All of her six attempts were between 16-7.25 and 17-2.75. She was consistent all season, finishing second at districts in both jumps to Minersville’s Devin Hubler after winning Colonial League titles in the two.

“Making it to states was nerve wracking,” Walters said, “especially in four events. But if I come back next year, I’ll be experienced and know what to expect.”

Based on their success in 2022, it would shocking to not see LaBarre and Walters in Shippensburg to finish next season.

All-area track & field

Top jumpers in 2022

BOYS

Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl: PIAA 2A triple jump 3rd

Logan Henry, Northampton: PIAA 3A long jump 6th

Hunter Bleam, Salisbury: PIAA 2A high jump 11th

Michael Lawrence, Pocono Mountain West: PIAA 3A triple jump 13th

Robert Allen, Southern Lehigh: PIAA 3A high jump 14th

Sam Chedester, Easton: PIAA 3A triple jump 17th

Wyatt Younes, Catasauqua: PIAA 2A long jump 20th

Colin Burdian, East Stroudsburg South: PIAA 3A long jump 20th

Leyti Ndiaye, East Stroudsburg South: District 11 3A high jump champion

GIRLS

Faith Yost, Northwestern: PIAA 3A high jump 6th

Nataly Walters, Palmerton: PIAA 2A long jump 7th; triple jump 12th

Grace Nation, Parkland: PIAA 3A triple jump 10th

Madeleine Battista, Parkland: PIAA 3A high jump 11th

Liberty Williams, Dieruff: PIAA 3A long jump 15th

Brooke Rawls, Liberty: PIAA 3A triple jump 26th

Paige Casterline, Palisades: District 11 2A high jump champion