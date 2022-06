New Lakers coach Darvin Ham was blunt in his introductory press conference: How far the Lakers go next season will start with Anthony Davis. “We’ve all seen what can happen when he’s healthy, when he’s playing at a high level, when he’s in a good rhythm,” Ham said. “We saw it in the bubble. His skill set, size, versatility, defensive acumen, his relentlessness. His ability to give multiple efforts defensively is key…. but we need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy, we need him to be in a good mental space, and we need him to be as consistent as possible.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO