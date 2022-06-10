ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Grad weekend for Cal Poly: Class of 2022 is nearly 5,500 students

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg9OD_0g76saD000

Over the weekend, thousands of Cal Poly undergrads and graduate students will receive their diplomas.

The commencement is split into six ceremonies for each of the university's colleges. On Saturday, ceremonies will be for the Colleges of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, Architecture and Engineering. On Sunday, students in the Colleges of Business, Science and Mathematics and Liberal Arts will graduate.

The graduation will take place at Spanos Stadium, though each ceremony will also be livestreamed.

Cal Poly officials say the class of 2022 includes nearly 5,500. 4,719 undergraduate and 773 graduate students are eligible to graduate, for a total of 5,492.

The largest graduating class is in the College of Engineering, with a total of 1,579 students. The college of Architecture is graduating the smallest total at 439 students.

Statistics released by Cal Poly showed that Business Administration was the most popular undergrad major across the Class of 2022, and the most popular concentration in the major was Financial Management.

Other popular undergrad majors were, in order: Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Psychology, Animal Science, Biological Sciences, Construction Management and Civil Engineering.

Civil and Environmental Engineering was the most popular graduate major at Cal Poly.

In a message sent out to graduating students on Friday, Cal Poly staff addressed heat expected for the weekend.

Graduates will be given water bottles and snacks, and guests can access "hydration stations" across Spanos Stadium. Graduates and guests can also bring unopened water bottles or an empty reusable bottle into the stadium for the ceremony.

Other food, drinks and containers are not allowed in the stadium, staff say.

More information about the graduation ceremony is available online.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#College#Liberal Arts#Business Administration#Financial Management#Biological Sciences
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy