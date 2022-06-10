ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jaguars LB Jordan Smith Likely Out for Season

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The 2021 fourth round pick only appeared in two games during his rookie season, completing one tackle.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Thursday that linebacker Jordan Smith will likely be out for the 2022 season, per ProFootballTalk .

Smith suffered a knee injury during this week’s OTA offseason workouts. He was reportedly helped off the field, per Yahoo! Sports . The 24-year-old is scheduled to undergo knee surgery soon, meaning it will be tough for him to make a recovery in time to play in the 2022 season.

K’Lavon Chaisson started in front of Smith in 11 games from 2020 to ’21. He has 50 total tackles and two sacks in two years.

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick from this year’s draft , is expected to start at outside linebacker for the team . In three years at Georgia, Walker finished with 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the win the national title last season.

The Jaguars are hoping to improve in the 2022 season after the team went 3–14 last season. First-year coach Urban Meyer lasted just one tumultuous season after several off-the-field incidents and poor results culminated in his firing. Jacksonville hired Pederson to replace him.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

