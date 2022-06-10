ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPTF Sets Plans For 100th Anniversary Event; Katzenbergs To Receive Service Award

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The Motion Picture & Television Fund on Friday said it will continue its yearlong centennial celebration with “100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service,” an event June 18 in West Hollywood that will feature musical performances and tributes. Jodie Foster, Harry Northup, Yvette Nicole Brown and more are set to appear at the event at The Lot at Formosa, along with musical guests set to include Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Tori Kelly, and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies.

The MPTF said it will also use the occasion to present its honorary service award, the Silver Medallion, to Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg , longtime supporters of the organization, which helps working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services. Previous honorees include Lew and Edie Wasserman, Mary Pickford, Gregory Peck, Jules Stein, Jack Warner, Samuel Goldwyn, Howard Koch and Roddy McDowall.

“This 100th event is finally coming together and we’re very excited about all of its elements and, of course, honoring Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Special thanks to all the talent who are going to make this a very special evening,” MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said.

A pre-event reception for sponsors will feature dishes from chefs Vartan Abgaryan, Govind Armstrong, Ben Ford and Mei Lin. The event is being chaired by Sherry Lansing, Casey Wasserman and honorary chair Walter Mirisch. Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Bob Chapek, Channing Dungey & Scott Power, Eric & Melina Esrailian, Jim & Ann Gianopulos, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, George Lucas & Mellody Hobson, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Jay & Elaine Penske of Deadline parent PMC, Brian Robbins & Tracy James, Laura & Jeff Shell, Lauren Shuler Donner, John & Marilyn Wells and David Zaslav serve on the host committee.

The show will be executive produced by Juliane Hare and Charlie Haykel of Don Mischer Productions. John Foy is producing and Rickey Minor is musical director.

