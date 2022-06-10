Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• We misnamed Stacey Solomon, one of the co-hosts of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, as Sarah (28 May, What’s on , p5).

• A feature discussed coffee and advised that “adults shouldn’t go over 400mg a day, which is 4-5 small cups, and no more than 200mg in one sitting”. To clarify: the measures referred to caffeine ( Hungry for facts , 14 May, How to: Eat healthily, p10).

• The Russian edition of Cosmopolitan is now known as the Voice, not Cosmagazine ( Russians suffer as west cuts economic and cultural ties , 21 May, p24).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Boris Johnson’s civil service job cuts are ambitious – and ideological

Lost lanes of the Midlands: five great cycle routes in the heart of England

65,000 year-old ‘Swiss Army knife’ proves ancient humans shared knowledge, research says

The reef fish people find ugly more likely to be endangered, study finds

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

