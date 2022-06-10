Corrections and clarifications

• We misnamed Stacey Solomon, one of the co-hosts of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, as Sarah (28 May, What’s on , p5).

• A feature discussed coffee and advised that “adults shouldn’t go over 400mg a day, which is 4-5 small cups, and no more than 200mg in one sitting”. To clarify: the measures referred to caffeine ( Hungry for facts , 14 May, How to: Eat healthily, p10).

• The Russian edition of Cosmopolitan is now known as the Voice, not Cosmagazine ( Russians suffer as west cuts economic and cultural ties , 21 May, p24).

• Other recently amended articles include:

