ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiger Woods Joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as One of Only 3 Athlete Billionaires

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ2Sj_0g76s2Tf00

Click here to read the full article.

Tiger Woods one of the best golfers in the history of the game. Now he’s joining another elite group: athletes worth 10 figures.

Woods’s net worth is estimated to be more than $1 billion, according to Forbes , putting him in the elite company of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who reached billionaire status just last week. Less than 10 percent of Woods’s wealth comes from his golf winnings, though. Most of his stratospheric career earnings are the result of his many endorsement deals with companies such as Gatorade, Rolex and Nike, the last of which remains his biggest backer.

“He hit the right time in the right sport, being an athlete with a diverse background who was approachable,” Joe Favorito, a sports business consultant, told Forbes . “Brands love knowing they’re getting someone who is embraced not just by the traditional but also by the casual fans.”

Woods is also involved in many sports-adjacent business ventures, helping add to his net worth. He’s associated with the golf design business TGR Design, the events production company TGR Live and the restaurant The Woods. He also has stakes in several other businesses, including a golf technology training tool and a luxury mini-golf experience (for all of those whose stroke is a little less powerful than Woods’s).

The golfer and his peers have “been extremely skillful in taking parts of businesses, in creating their own business, in ways that athletes before them just weren’t,” Leigh Steinberg, the legendary sports agent, told Forbes .

Over the past 12 months alone, Woods has made $68 million in off-course income, which makes him the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world (despite the fact that he’s only played in the Masters and the PGA Championship in the past few months). That pales in comparison, though, to the more than $100 million he was making off the green at the peak of his career.

Even so, if Woods were to put down the clubs for good sometime soon, the more than $1 billion he’s got to his name should feel as good—or even better—than winning a PGA title.

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

LeBron James Just Became the NBA’s First Active Player to Reach Billionaire Status

Click here to read the full article. LeBron James may not be considered the best player in the NBA anymore, but there’s at least one statistical category in which he can’t be touched by anyone else in the league. The Los Angeles Laker is the first basketball player to earn $1 billion while still active, reports Forbes. James, who has been as successful off the court as he has on it, made more money than any athlete not named Lionel Messi last year, pushing his net worth north of 10 figures for the first time. The 18-time All-Star made $121.2 million between...
NBA
Robb Report

A One-of-a-Kind LeBron James Card Could Be the Most Expensive Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. LeBron James doesn’t have to be on the court to set records. A one-of-kind Panini Triple Logoman card with patches from three of the new billionaire’s jerseys could become the most expensive trading card of all time when it is auctioned off by Goldin later this month. There’s a very real belief among collectors that the hammer price could surpass the current record of $6.6 million. The Triple Logoman features the NBA logo from three different jerseys James has worn while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. It is one...
NBA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Leigh Steinberg
Footwear News

This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine. The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

The Movie About Michael Jordan’s Nike Deal Is Getting an Absurdly Good Cast

Given the positive reception Adam Sandler’s Hustle is getting — to say nothing of the popularity of films ranging from Jerry Maguire to Moneyball — it’s safe to say that audiences respond to a well-made behind-the-scenes sports movie. And the story of how Nike came to work with Michael Jordan — a deal that had a seismic impact on the worlds of sport, style and celebrity — certainly fits that bill.
MOVIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Golf Clubs#Rolex#Nike#Tgr Design#Tgr Live
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Message For Greg Norman Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy might not fully admit how personal he took this weekend's PGA Tour event, but it was clear that he wanted it badly after everything that's gone on with LIV Golf. Some of the PGA Tour's top players, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have left for LIV Golf, which is led by Saudi money and run by Greg Norman.
GOLF
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GQMagazine

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Do Father-Daughter Night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Jay-Z was all smiles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night, sitting courtside with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, Blue, who is ten, kept it cool, as tweens are wont to do, even when Pops brought her in for a big kiss on the cheek on the Jumbotron or dapped up Steph Curry after the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94. Dads, right?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA
Robb Report

The 7 Best Places to Get Lobster Rolls Shipped Directly to You This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As we nestle ourselves into summer, it’s time to savor one of the season’s most quintessential foods: lobster rolls.  You don’t need a trip to New England to enjoy the freshest ocean delicacies from Maine. During the pandemic, some of the country’s top restaurants built the infrastructure to deliver meal kits nationwide, and several Northeast seafood restaurants followed the trend, offering their delicious lobster rolls to everyone in the Lower 48. These premium bundles include succulent, fresh-from-the-boat lobstah meat and condiments—or already-dressed lobster salad—and split-top buns or rolls to make outstanding sandwiches at home. Here...
MAINE STATE
HipHopDX.com

The Game Admits He Was 'Hurt' By Dr. Dre Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

Dr. Dre made history in February by headlining the first-ever Hip Hop-centric Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, plus special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Aside from its obvious star power, the lineup had deep Dre connections, with every artist either...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy