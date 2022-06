Marvel Snap was revealed in May, a collectible card game from Hearthstone's former director Ben Brode. The game entered into closed beta testing at the time of its announcement across a handful of regions, and it would appear that the Philippines is the first region to see an official launch, rolling out today to everyone in the country on both Android and iOS (the game is even coming to PC, but at a later date). Today's launch also ushers in a new season, Atlantis Beach Club, offering an appropriate summer theme where you'll explore Atlantis with heroes like Wave, Cosmo, and of course, Sub-Mariner. There's even a new video to accompany the launch and new season, which you can watch below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO