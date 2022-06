SHULER ELECTED TO LEAD AFL-CIO: Liz Shuler on Sunday was formally elected to a full, four-year term as AFL-CIO president during its convention in Philadelphia. Shuler has helmed the organization for close to a year following the unexpected death last August of Richard Trumka, who had held the post for more than a decade prior to his passing. (Trumka’s specter has hovered over the conference, which was postponed from October 2021 due largely to ongoing safety concerns related to the pandemic and at times has doubled as a belated mourning and admiration event for the luminary figure.)

