Bowling Green, KY

For international community, the same resiliency that brought them to Bowling Green is being tested six months after tornado

By WKU Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green is home to a diverse international population that fled wars and persecution and crossed oceans and continents for a slice of the American dream. Their new life of opportunity and security was upended last December when the worst tornado in Kentucky history ravaged what they had worked so hard...

historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Fundraiser Planned in Central City, Kentucky to Honor Scottie, Meagan & Thea Flener

There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Drowning on Tuesday in nearby Green River Lake

A person drowned in Green River Lake in nearby Taylor County on Tuesday evening, according to Campbellsville Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a person drowning near Wilson Creek on Green River Lake shortly before 5:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters obtained...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Goodbye gender barriers; BG car wholesaler all women-lead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – America’s Auto Auction Bowling Green is unintentionally breaking gender barriers. While many men work in their fleet and sales departments, it just so happens their lot operations manager, office manager, controller, logistics manager and regional vice president are occupied by women. General manager Karol...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Attacked by Snake Lurking Behind Her Door Hanger

You might want to take down your door hanger after reading this!. Mara Jo Thomas, of Princeton, Kentucky, had quite the morning yesterday. She came home from work around 10 a.m. and walked into the house from her carport door like every day before. While inside the house, her daughter was still outside. Out of nowhere, Mara Jo heard her daughter screaming bloody murder. She immediately ran to the door to see what was going on. What happened next are the things that nightmares are made of.
PRINCETON, KY
wkyufm.org

Public hearing on Logan County solar farm is June 15

A public hearing on a planned solar farm on 1,110 acres in Logan County will be held Wednesday. The Logan County solar project will be owned and operated by Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based company developing 140 solar farms across the U.S. Tennessee Valley Authority has agreed to buy power from...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Environment
lakercountry.com

Local fire, emergency crews work together during Monday incidents

Local fire and emergency crews came to the assistance of one another during the day on Monday, a day that saw heat indices above 100 degrees. Jamestown Fire Chief Jeff Landers said that shortly after noon Monday, the South Russell and Jamestown fire departments were dispatched to the hiking trail at Lake Cumberland State Park to assist in retrieving a 45-year-old female hiker who had fallen and injured herself while hiking. Turns out, the hiker, who was from Michigan, was nearly a mile off the trail in the woods and more assistance was needed as both the Russell Springs and Eli fire departments, the Russell County Rescue Squad and Russell County EMS dispatched units to the scene upon request. The female hiker, once retrieved by emergency personnel, was then taken to Halcomb’s Landing above Wolf Creek Dam and flown to the University of Kentucky hospital via emergency helicopter for treatment of an expected broken ankle and other injuries. No further information on the hiker was immediately available.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WBKO

Intense heat and the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter!. If we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky AG Cameron sues to enforce parts of new abortion bill

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to compel the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services to comply with its obligations in a recent abortion law. The law, which makes it harder for minors to get abortions, restricts abortion medication and bans abortion...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Clark County, Indiana extends syringe exchange for two more years

The Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved extending the county’s syringe services program for another two years, through July 2024. The program, which started in 2017, provides clean syringes to people who use IV drugs, in exchange for used ones. The goal is to help prevent infections associated with reusing or sharing needles ⁠— like viral hepatitis and HIV. It’s funded through a series of grants from organizations at the local, state and national level.
westkentuckystar.com

Sunken barge closes Kentucky Lock at Grand Rivers

The Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank in the lock chamber Saturday night. The US Army Corps of Engineers is working with the barge owner, Terral River Service, to clear the sunken barge. Lockmaster Caleb Skinner said Terral River Service plans to attempt refloating the barge on Tuesday.
GRAND RIVERS, KY

