ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bitcoin Cash Is Falling Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles Below $1,000 As 65,000 ETH Are Dumped On Uniswap By Whale

Ethereum ETH/USD plummeted to $950 at one point Monday, driven by 65,000 ETH dumped on Uniswap UNI/USD. What Happened: On June 13, ETH fell below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950 on Uniswap. Ethereum, across numerous multiple trading pairs, was unloaded for a plethora of stablecoins such as Dai DAI/USD, Tether USDT/USD, and USD Coin USDC/USD, and was dumped to the amount of 65,000 ETH.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Fed
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Sliding

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader technology sector amid overall weakness as stocks continue to sell off following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Inflation accelerated again in May as the headline CPI rose 8.6%, up from 8.3% in April and above average economist...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

High Tide Clocks 98% Revenue Growth In Q2

High Tide Inc HITI reported second-quarter revenue growth of 98% year-over-year to C$81.03 million, and loss per share improved to C$(0.14) from C$(0.30) in 2Q21. Geographically revenue of C$63.5 million was earned in Canada, C$15.9 million was earned in the United States, and $1.6 million was earned internationally. The gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is New Technology Making It Easier To Use Cryptocurrencies In Everyday Settings?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and other cryptocurrencies seem to be continuing to assimilate into traditional business transactions as an acceptable form of currency. An increasing global catalog of companies now accepts cryptocurrency because of its security, privacy, speed and lower transaction fees. Depending on the payment gateways and the type...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 4.35% to $119.95. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 35.0% loss, moving from $181.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coffee And Crypto: What Is Bitcoin's Price Wednesday Morning?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $909.1 billion, down from $947.8 billion on Tuesday. For several crypto companies, the repercussions of Bitcoin BTC/USD plunging below pre-pandemic prices have been devastating, with some risking insolvency. Due to the company's illiquidity, Celsius, a crypto lending firm, banned withdrawals earlier this week, citing extreme market conditions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 875 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Plummets But Is There More Downside Ahead?

Despite the Nasdaq bouncing 0.21% yesterday and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures showing gains this morning, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to plummet. What are the factors contributing to this extreme sell off?. Systemic issues in crypto infrastructure companies such as Celsius. Celsius (CRYPTO: CEL) are one of the...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy