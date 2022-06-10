Inside Britney Spears’ Custom Versace Bridal Gown — Get The Look

Mega

She’s a married woman! On Thursday evening, Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime partner, Sam Asghari , in an intimate ceremony at their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.

Besides dramatic arches crafted of pink and white roses and a star-studded guest list featuring Madonna , Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore , one aspect of Spears’ glamorous ceremony particularly cemented itself as bridal inspiration for years to come — her Versace wedding dress.

A streamlined, off-the-shoulder gown with corset detailing and a thigh-high slit, the dress was a custom for the “Toxic” singer, a look that Donatella Versace , the brand’s eponymous creative director, described as being a “dream to design.”

“Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it?” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her gown. “The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons.”

Considering their close relationship — “Britney has always had a very special place in my heart,” Versace wrote in a previous post — the designer, who also designed Asghari’s tuxedo, as well as Spears’ two shorter reception dresses, said designing the pair’s wedding attire “came naturally” to her.

“A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail,” Versace explained, noting that the couple looked ”perfect together.”

“Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour," she added.

While we may not have Versace to craft our dream wedding gowns, here are three dresses that emulate Spears’ already iconic bridal style.

