‘Made For Love’ Canceled By HBO Max After Two Seasons

It is the end of the road for Made for Love . HBO Max has canceled the dark romantic comedy series after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed. Season 2 wrapped May 19 and will serve as the series finale.

“We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire Made for Love cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” reps for HBO Max said in a statement Friday. “Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”

Made For Love was HBO Max’s first original series.

Based on the Alissa Nutting novel and executive produced by Christina Lee and Nutting for Paramount Television Studios, the series starred Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano. It followed the tumultuous, suffocating marriage between Hazel Green (Milioti) and her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Magnussen), who had implanted the Made for Love chip, a monitoring device, in her brain. With it, Byron was able to track Havel’s every move and collect her “emotional data” as she tried to regain her independence. Through the chip, he watched her flee to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father, Herbert (Ray Romano), who lives with his synthetic partner, Diane.

In Season 2, in order to save her father’s life, Hazel returned to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary — and dangerous — technology.

Made for Love also starred Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Caleb Foote.

In addition to Lee and Nutting, the series was executive produced by Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer and SJ Clarkson. Made for Love was a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Variety was first to report the series’ cancellation.