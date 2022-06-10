ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tessa Bailey's 'It Happened One Summer' to be Adapted Into Feature Film

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Tessa Bailey’s bestselling romance novel It Happened One Summer is getting its own feature adaptation, Deadline has reported. The feature will be produced by BCDF Pictures and Frolic Media. Published in July last year the book garnered rave reviews and spent 10 weeks on the USA Today bestseller list. In...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough to Present 'Elvis' Sneak Peek at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Riley Keough -- the granddaughter to the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley -- is set to share a special look at the upcoming biopic about her famous grandfather. Keough will make an appearance during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to present an exclusive sneak peek at the Baz Luhrmann-directed film, Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as the "Jailhouse Rock" singer, and Olivia DeJonge as Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
CNET

HBO Max: The 29 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently showing in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time. We keep track of everything that's coming to HBO Max each week, as well as some of the service's standout originals, which you can check out below. And if you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers tons of art house classics from the prestigious Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Christina Hendricks
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Gabrielle Zevin
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert. @chloebaileywashere 😍😍🥰 ♬ Surprise – Chlöe The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence drama Silver Linings Playbook, Stephen King’s coming of age classic Stand by Me and the first 12 seasons of CBS procedural Criminal Minds are among the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name and starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, will depart from the streamer’s library on June 17. The movie, which scored Lawrence an Oscar win, centers around Cooper’s Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder who teams with Lawrence’s...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#One Summer#Feature Film#Bcdf Pictures#Usa Today#Hook Line And Sinker#New York Times#Frolic Media
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – Andie MacDowell’s Powerhouse Performance is ‘Maid’ for the Emmys

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

‘The Flash’ Actor Carlos Valdes to Star Opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu Rom-Com Musical ‘Up Here’

Carlos Valdes will star opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu’s upcoming series “Up Here,” the streamer announced today ahead of the start of production. Valdes, who is best known for his seven-season role in The CW’s “The Flash” and most recently co-starred in Starz’s “Gaslit,” will play Miguel in the original romantic comedy musical from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Productions.
MOVIES
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose

Click here to read the full article. The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season. Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout-out to the Bob Fosse classic — and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made...
Collider

6 Best Upcoming YA Fantasy Book Series Adaptations

Young Adult fantasy novels have long enthralled the young and old alike, so much so that publishers and booksellers have had to create a category called New Adult fantasy for the slightly spicier reads. But these books have the same things in common that make them hard to put down for readers of any age–strong female heroines, rag-tag bands of realm-saving misfits, brooding anti-heroes, magical creatures, and mystical worlds. Not to mention enough faeries, vampires, sorcerers, and winged males to poke a stick at.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Vera Farmiga-Led Limited Series ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Gets Release Date & First Image

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of the upcoming limited series drama Five Days at Memorial starring Vera Farmiga. The show hails from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse who both serve as executive producers and writers for the series. Five Days at Memorial is based on actual events and adapted from the book of the same name written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink which explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina at a local hospital. The series is set to hit Apple's streaming service in August.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Julee Cruise Captured The Essence of ‘Twin Peaks’ With a Single Song

The iconic dream pop singer Julee Cruise tragically passed away on Friday. Cruise was beloved among film fans for her collaborations with surrealist filmmaker David Lynch and his composer Angelo Badalamenti. The three artists worked in tandem to create unique, unconventional soundtracks. Lynch provided the memerizing visuals and Badalamenti delivered the haunting overtones, but it was Cruise who found the beauty amidst the darkness. What’s scary about Lynch’s work isn’t that he’s showing a world without hope; he takes the time to spotlight moments of beauty, and show how they are corrupted.
MUSIC
Collider

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director: "Fear of Death" Drives The Sequel

Make way for Puss in Boots! Our favorite cat vigilante is coming back to the big screen in what the makers described as a "spaghetti Western fairytale." The first half-hour of the animated movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was previewed during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week, Variety reported.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Review: John Cho and Mia Isaac Surprise in Father-Daughter Road Trip Dramedy

Click here to read the full article. From its opening moments, Hannah Marks’ “Don’t Make Me Go” tries to put its audience at ease with a surprising promise: disappointment. “You’re not going to like the way this story ends, but I think you’re going to like this story,” young Wally Park (newbie Mia Isaac) tells us via voiceover. That may sound coy for a dramedy that doesn’t hide a heartbreaking truth at its center — a single father (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease and decides to take his daughter (Isaac) on a road trip before he, well,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy