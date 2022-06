The Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved extending the county’s syringe services program for another two years, through July 2024. The program, which started in 2017, provides clean syringes to people who use IV drugs, in exchange for used ones. The goal is to help prevent infections associated with reusing or sharing needles ⁠— like viral hepatitis and HIV. It’s funded through a series of grants from organizations at the local, state and national level.

1 DAY AGO