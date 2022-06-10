Newlyweds Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Her Ex Jason Alexander After He Crashes Nuptials

@britneyspeara/instagram;@jason_allen_alexander/youtube

Better safe than sorry! Less than 24 hours after Britney Spears ' ex Jason Alexander tried to crash her and Sam Asghari 's wedding on Thursday, June 9, the spouses have been granted a restraining order, Page Six reported.

The singer's infamous former flame , who allegedly had a knife on him, must stay at least 100 yards away from her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which is where her nuptials were held. He's currently behind bars, and the publication said Alexander's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 13.

"Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an Emergency Protective Order," the mom-of-two's attorney Matthew Rosengart shared with the outlet. "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh , Detective Ken Michaelson , and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be."

mega

"This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about," the lawyer noted. "But fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride ."

PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCEE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SOURCE SPILLS

An insider stated Spears was "shaken" after the incident , but she didn't let it get her down on her big day. The rest of the night went smoothly, with the superstar, 40, wearing a Versace gown to tie the knot with her longtime beau, 28.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source gushed to PEOPLE . "As soon as she walked down the aisle and saw Sam, she had the biggest smile. She cried several times during the ceremony, but it was all happy tears."

mega

Her estranged family and two sons didn't attend the bash, but plenty of celebrity pals were there, such as Madonna , Selena Gomez , Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton .

"Britney danced for hours at the reception. You could tell that she had the best time," the source spilled. "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."