ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Arrest made in connection with overdose death

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested last week in connection with a fentanyl overdose that resulted...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police looking for person believed connected to 2 cases

A person wanted in connection to a late Monday pursuit in north Salina also is believed to be connected to an early Tuesday morning attempted felony theft in the western part of the city. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer who was southbound in the 500 block of...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

DUI cited to woman in Great Bend confused of whereabouts

On Monday, June 13 at approximately 12:18 a.m., a Great Bend Police Department officer checked on a suspicious vehicle behind a business in the 1300 block of Main Street. The officer contacted the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, Andrea McAllaster, age 36. McAllaster advised officers on scene she...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large Wichita police presence in the Planeview neighborhood Tuesday night included Hazmat response with the Wichita Fire Department also at the scene in the 3900 block of East Roseberry Street, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard. Our photojournalist at the scene witnessed a Hazmat team...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#The Reno County District
Hutch Post

Some residents evacuated after Saline Co. crash

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities were on the scene of a single vehicle accident in Saline County. Old 40 Highway between Ohio and Simpson was shut down when the vehicle struck a power pole and gas line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kansas Gas and the Salina Regional...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed Kurt Krueger in west Wichita last month. Latrell Thompson, of Wichita, has been charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, June 13, with one count of failure to stop at an accident; reasonably known to […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for boyfriend’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman will spend more than ten years in prison for her boyfriend’s death. On Friday, a judge sentenced 20-year-old Rina Huynh to 123 months in prison. In 2020, police said Huynh, her boyfriend, 22-year-old Amare Holt and a 17-year-old girl were at Huynh’s...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hooper: Data continues to drive policing in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said where they place resources continues to be driven by data. "That crime data and our predictive policing model pretty much drives everything that we do," Hooper said. "Officers still respond to calls for service when we're called for assistance. Outside of that, officers are either doing one of two things based off of our two driving principles. They are conducting community engagements, getting out into the neighborhoods, talking to people, or they are focusing on an intelligence led policing strategy."
HUTCHINSON, KS
abc17news.com

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in the latest fallout over racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images exchanged by first responders in Wichita but wasn’t part of that batch of texts. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, shared the image in a WhatsApp chat with the message, “having a good morning at the firehouse.” A firefighters union official said the city was trying to “make an example” out of Niemann because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times Sunday night. Sedgwick County jail records show Allen Othello Thomas was booked early Monday morning for attempted first-degree murder. He was held on $50,000 bond. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Domestic violence victim teaching first responders how to help

TOPEKA, Kan. — Paula Walters had 14 medical diagnoses and at one point took 22 different medications. She had vision, stomach and heart problems. Even walking up stairs or talking came hard. The most common diagnosis was aggressive multiple sclerosis. But Walters, who is a paramedic, said that just...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Stabbing late Sunday sends one to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A stabbing late Sunday has sent a woman to the hospital. The incident happened in the 4200 block of E. Whitney Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Southeast Emporia crash sends one person to Newman Regional Health

One person was hurt after a crash near Emporia’s southeast city limits Monday afternoon. The crash happened on South Weaver just south of East Logan and was reported around 11:30 am. According to Emporia Police Cpt. Ray Mattas, 56-year-old Delbert Ricketts was traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Weaver in a 1995 Dodge Ram van. Ricketts lost control of the van for unknown reasons causing the van to go off the roadway into the west ditch, and reportedly rolled several times.
KVOE

First court appearance in Emporia next month for Council Grove attorney accused of aggravated battery with a semi

A first court appearance is coming next month in Lyon County for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s nearly two years old. Stephen Iverson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement and the judicial process, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving. The incident allegedly took place in late July 2020.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman sentenced in larceny case

NEWKIRK — Fletcher Ardell Johnson, 41, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court this week to a felony count of larceny, burglary or theft of a CDS. Johnson was charged on March 23 after Ponca City police took a report on Xanax missing from a residence. (see story)
PONCA CITY, OK
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy