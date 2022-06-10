ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Melbourne psychiatrist fighting dowry abuse: ‘Women are not sitting and taking it’

By Bronwyn Adcock
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lokaI_0g76p8se00

In 2008, Manjula Datta O’Connor was working as a psychiatrist in private practice in Melbourne’s CBD, generally seeing lots of corporate clients, when one day a “highly distressed” Indian student arrived for an appointment. The woman told O’Connor she had a “dowry problem”: her husband and his sister-in-law were denigrating her for not giving enough dowry, wanting more cash and to control her income. When she refused, “this led to violence, verbal abuse, and castigation”.

Soon, O’Connor had a run of Indian women – possibly reflecting increased numbers of overseas students arriving in Australia – presenting with similar stories.

“I recognised the pattern. It was similar to that found in India,” she says. “There was no knowledge or awareness of this problem in Australia, yet it was giving rise to mental illnesses, and suicides and murders.”

“Most South Asian homes are peaceful and harmonious,” says O’Connor, but dowry abuse is a recognised issue. The offer or request of dowry itself, a widespread practice in several cultures, is not considered abusive; rather, abuse, O’Connor says, is the “distortion of a well-meaning ancient cultural practice,” where gifts or money provided by the bride’s family – intended to assist the bride in her married life – are extorted by the groom and his family and when a woman’s value and worthare determined by the wealth she delivers.

According to O’Connor, dowry abuse is the key driver in most cases of domestic abuse in the South Asian migrant community. While some women can also face other forms of abuse, for example threats to withdraw visa sponsorship if they don’t comply with a spouse, “when you actually really dig down right at the bottom, it all starts with dissatisfaction with the amount of stuff she brought into the marriage”.

Related: Family violence groups call for Victoria’s first culturally specific refuge

The women O’Connor was treating in her psychiatry practice were highly traumatised. “I’d find these women were in an extremely high state of anxiety and hypervigilance. They haven’t slept [properly] often for months. They haven’t eaten properly for months. They were anaemic.

“Often their blood pressures were high when they’ve never had any blood pressure problem before. Headaches, panic attacks, severe anxiety, depression, feeling suicidal.”

The women O’Connor sees are just the tip of the iceberg. A recent national survey of the South Asian community led by O’Connor revealed that 32% of respondents suffered dowry abuse, or knew someone who had.

A personal puzzle

This month sees the release of O’Connor’s book, Daughters of Durga. Writing it was an opportunity for O’Connor to put down everything she has learned about the phenomenon of dowry abuse, but it was also a chance for her to puzzle out her own character – and the anti-authoritarian streak she has had since she was a child.

Growing up in Delhi, O’Connor’s father was loving, kind and selfless, but also at times controlling. Writing this book, she realised, “I do think I’ve had anger about that oppression … and most of my life I think I pushed back against him in little ways all the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvvkc_0g76p8se00
‘A brave, fearless kind of attitude … that’s partly what education does to you’ … Manjula O’Connor Photograph: Jackson Gallagher/The Guardian

“Maybe what I’m doing is partly because of my relationship with my father?”

While O’Connor’s father would not allow her mother to work outside the family home, he always wanted Manjula to become a doctor, and gave her access to the best education possible – something she credits with being hugely formative.

“At med school, we were the hip generation. We were the modern generation. We were the generation that was going to be not like our parents, not afraid of anything,” she says. “There were all those number of factors that created this brave, fearless kind of an attitude … That’s partly what education does to you.”

Interactive
Australia weekend

Diving into her childhood re-surfaced a pivotal memory. One day, in Delhi, a white woman turned up at the family home asking to see her uncle. While her uncle refused to come out, denying knowledge of the woman, even as a child O’Connor understood they must have had an affair. “And I remembering thinking, ‘that’s a possibility. You don’t have to be married within your own culture, do you?’”

Perhaps this planted a seed. Many years later, she fell in love with – and married – a country boy from Australia, moving straight from Delhi to her new parents-in-law’s farm in western Victoria, where “lamb chops and three veg” quickly became her favourite food in what was “the most beautiful time of my life”.

‘Dead-set against me’

Years later, in 2012, O’Connor co-founded the Australasian Centre for Human Rights and Health – an NGO set up to campaign against dowry abuse and domestic violence in migrant communities.

“After our campaign started,” she says, “the patriarchal structures of our community were dead-set against me because they thought I was shaming the community by naming dowry abuse specifically, and that they wanted it to be left alone.

“But I was of the opinion that it needs to be named, otherwise the women themselves will not recognise it and the domestic violence service providers will not know it and the police will not know what to do. The magistrates will not know what to do.”

O’Connor says there has been “constant pushback” over the past decade as she has spoken out about domestic violence and dowry abuse within her community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJs0n_0g76p8se00
‘[Women are] coming out and seeking help in large numbers, but we are still not reaching everyone’ says O’Connor. Photograph: Jackson Gallagher/The Guardian

She has been undeterred by the resistance, which has included social isolation, whispering campaigns claiming her cause is “fake” and that she is just trying to get more patients into her psychiatric practice.

“As if I don’t have a waiting list in my practice for patients already!” she says.

“Every time I heard something like that, the next day in my practice, I would see five or six girls crying, desperate, telling me awful stories. Now, who should I be moved by? It was very simple in my mind,” she says.

The work to do

Dowry abuse is now recognised in Victoria’s Family Violence Protection Act and while awareness is not uniform or consistent, there is growing recognition among police, immigration officials and service providers that women they interact with may be experiencing this.

Related: Cultural issues ‘appear to impact’ Queensland police response to domestic violence victims, inquiry hears

“Certainly, by breaking the silence, what we have done is that women are not sitting and taking it until they’re killed. They’re much more coming out and seeking help in large numbers, but we are still not reaching everyone,” says O’Connor.

In 2020, a local police officer discovered that over the preceding year there had been a cluster of seven Indian women who died by suicide in the Melbourne suburb of Epping. Analysis showed that five of the seven women had a documented history of family violence. All were new immigrants, living on the outskirts of the city; the majority did not have a drivers’ licence or a job.

O’Connor has analysed her own clinical caseload of South Asian women who have escaped domestic abuse, discovering 75% had suicidal thoughts with 17% acting upon these thoughts.

“There is an immigrant women’s domestic violence service in Victoria,” says O’Connor. “But there’s only one service. We need at least three or four of those services ... The women are not getting the help they need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzxqH_0g76p8se00
The cover for Daughters of Durga by Manjula Datta O’Connor. Photograph: MUP

O’Connor’s next goal is to start a conversation in India. It is work, though, that is not without burden.

“It’s a double-edged sword in the sense that yes, I do feel it’s really good that everybody now knows and the women themselves know that they will be heard by the system.

“I also am very mindful how the Indian community feels that I am naming and shaming it by calling out that word, ‘dowry abuse’,” she says. “They’re both feelings all the time in my mind.”

• In Australia, the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732 and Lifeline is on 13 11 14. In the UK, call the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247, or visit Women’s Aid . In the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines may be found via www.befrienders.org .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Dowry#Suicide#Verbal Abuse#Cbd#Indian#South Asian#Dri
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
India
Country
Australia
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy