If you woke up early enough to catch the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, you might have seen one of the wildest moments in the race's history. During a pit stop for AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, the pit crew could be seen working on the wing to his AT03. But on closer inspection, the crew appeared to be taping it up with duct tape in order to keep it from falling off.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO