Indianapolis, IN

Pirates' Triple-A affiliate walks it off by stealing home!

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

The Pirates Triple-A affiliate, Indianapolis Indians, had an unbelievable finish to their game on Thursday.

In the bottom of the ninth against the Columbus Clippers with two outs, outfielder Jared Oliva stole home while Columbus’ catcher was throwing the ball back to the picture on a 2-2 count.

The stolen plate gave the Indians a 6-5 victory and put them one game over .500.

Oliva was designated for assignment back in April.

He appeared in 20 games for the Pirates last year, batting .175 with seven hits in 40 at bats with two RBI, 10 strikeouts and three walks.

He played in six games for the Pirates in 2020.

In 32 games this season with Indianapolis, Oliva is batting .220 with 22 hits in 100 at bats with 14 RBI, 24 strikeouts and eight walks.

Oh, and Oneil Cruz had another home run during the game giving him nine homers on the season.

Cruz is batting .225 in 46 games for Indy so far this season with 41 hits over 182 at bats with 29 RBI, 52 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Many, including Post-Gazette Pirates insider Jason Mackey, believe that Cruz will be called up to the Pirates as early as next home stand.

