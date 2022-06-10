ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

As Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen, court 'cannot locate or serve' the actor

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6Qzk_0g76oZqd00

The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota have obtained a protective order against "The Flash" star Ezra Miller, adding another scandal for the embattled actor to contend with.

But the teen's parents and law enforcement are having a hard time locating Miller to serve the actor with the order, which accuses Miller of "physically and emotionally abusing" and grooming the teen.

Attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, petitioned the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court on a reservation in North Dakota Tuesday to issue an order of protection for their child, Tokata Iron Eyes.

They accuse the 29-year-old "Justice League" star of "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes," according to court documents obtained Thursday by The Times.

A tribal court judge approved the interim order Tuesday, but "the Court cannot locate or serve" Miller, according to a copy of the petition.

In a Thursday phone interview with The Times, Chase Iron Eyes said he and the court "have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions" to serve or enforce the order, which bars Miller from contacting or harassing Tokata and Chase Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle for 30 days. Miller is also ordered to stay 100 yards away from the family's residence during that time.

The court set a hearing for July 12 to allow Tokata and Miller to appear and "weigh in," Iron Eyes said.

According to the domestic-violence protection order, the court "will grant the relief requested" in the petition for a restraining order if Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, doesn't appear at the hearing. It cites the federal Violence Against Women Act, which gives the order broad jurisdiction nationwide.

"They move around so much [that] we're stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can't serve them in any place they're in long enough," Chase Iron Eyes told The Times. "They've been flighty. They've been avoiding service, and now there's public pressure mounting on them to make a decision, which makes us very concerned about Ezra's volatile nature. ... We're working very hard to get this order enforced wherever they are."

Representatives for Miller did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Although Tokata is 18, the parents are still considered the teen's legal guardians under tribal court rules, Chase Iron Eyes said. The family said it’s been working for months and in multiple states to get Tokata to leave Miller so that Tokata can "be their beautiful independent self."

The family has previously tried to obtain a temporary guardianship for Tokata, as well as an order for a mental-health evaluation in Vermont, where Miller has a home, according to documents reviewed by The Times. The family's petition said that they tried to serve Tokata in Vermont three times in May and also tried to serve the teen in California in late May.

Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle went to Santa Monica for a wellness check then, the petition said, and while there, Jumping Eagle alleged that Miller assaulted her. Jumping Eagle filed an incident report with the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Tokata needs help without Ezra's interference. Ezra is a 29-year-old person who needs to get help on their own path and not interfere with Tokata's development as their own person," Jumping Eagle, who is a pediatrician, told The Times in a joint interview with her husband.

Iron Eyes told The Times that he and his wife first met Miller when the actor got involved in projects that the Sioux tribe was working on for the LandBack Reclamation Movement . Tokata and Miller allegedly met at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016 when Tokata was 12 and Miller was 23. Miller allegedly exhibited a "pattern of corrupting a minor," the family's petition said.

According to the petition, Miller "established contact with Tokata Iron Eyes under the pretense of assisting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during the NoDAPL [No Dakota Access Pipeline] movement ... and took an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes."

However, as the relationship developed, Tokata's parents grew concerned for Tokata's safety and mental well-being and accused Miller of displaying "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior," according to the petition.

In the petition, they also accuse the "Fantastic Beasts" star of giving Tokata alcohol and drugs, such as marijuana and LSD, and flying Tokata to London, Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii. (Earlier this year, Miller had run-ins with the law in Hawaii; they pleaded no contest after an altercation at a bar in March, and Miller was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault in April.)

Tokata's parents said they allowed the teen to fly to London with Miller, along with other tribal members, for the "Fantastic Beasts" premiere in 2017. While there, Miller allegedly tried to sleep in the same bed as the then-14-year-old Tokata and was prevented from doing so by a chaperone who accompanied them on the trip, according to the petition.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” said the filing, which listed several alleged incidents of impropriety.

Tokata's parents said their child previously identified as "non-binary, queer, gay" and that "Ezra has decided that Tokata is non-binary transgender," the filing said.

Jumping Eagle said "if anybody questions Ezra's actions, Ezra says they're being racist or transphobic, which is not the case in our case. It's about not hurting people. Don't take advantage of people."

Iron Eyes and Jumping Eagle also alleged that Miller offered to pay for Tokata to attend college at age 16 at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts. They said Miller "would later use this against Tokata to create a sense of indebtedness."

The family's petition also cites footage obtained by TMZ during Miller's alleged altercations in Hawaii that shows Tokata present with Miller. In the same document, Tokata's parents accuse Miller of "sexual predatory behavior" and using multiple social media accounts "to threaten and gaslight any victims and truth from coming out."

An Instagram account that the family said belongs to Tokata issued a statement Monday to "acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise."

"I dropped out of [Bard] five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief," the statement said. "My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

The statement also said that Tokata's father's accusations "hold no weight and are frankly transphobic" and accuse him of "emotional and psychological manipulation."

Jumping Eagle told The Times that Tokata hasn't had a phone for some time and that she doubts Tokata wrote the Monday statement. She also alleges that Miller "has control" of Tokata's Instagram account and that the statement is written in language she's heard Miller use.

Tokata then appeared in an Instagram video on that same account Thursday to "clarify [that the statements] are directly from me" and that nobody else is controlling Tokata's Instagram account. (The person running the @tokatawin account on Instagram did not reply to The Times' request for comment.)

"It's really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim in question' is not being granted any trust. I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on," Tokata said Thursday in the video, adding that "it's nobody's business and that no one is owed a story or an outcome. This is my life. These are my decisions, and I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."

“When is Ezra going to talk? If Tokata is in charge of her own destiny then she will determine to come back to Standing Rock to reclaim her credibility,” Chase Iron Eyes told The Times after Tokata's latest video was posted. “Same goes for Ezra.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' long-anticipated film "The Flash," which stars Miller as the titular hero, is set for release on June 23, 2023. It's unclear how much Miller will participate in the lead-up to it.

Representatives for the studio did not respond Thursday to The Times' request for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
MENTAL HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming Teen Since They Were 12, Alleges Parents: Report

This is not a good season for Ezra Miller as they continue to face scathing accusations. We've been reporting on the ongoing drama involving the Flash star, and it seemed to have begun with arrests in Hawaii. It was rumored that the actor was on the Big Island working on music, but hethey found themselves entangled with authorities after being arrested twice. In one instance, Miller was said to have exploded on bar patrons in a violent attack and in another, a woman reportedly accused Miller of threatening her with a chair.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

18-Year-Old’s Parents Say Ezra Miller Groomed Daughter, Who Claims Actor Gave ‘Loving Support’ and ‘Protection’

Headline fixture Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old activist by her parents. As TMZ reports, recently filed legal documents claim the actor—who uses they/them pronouns—met Tokata Iron Eyes in 2016 at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. She was just 12 at the time, while Miller was 23. Her parents said the two developed a friendship and Miller even flew Tokata to London in 2017 when the activist was 14 to visit sets where they filmed the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
North Dakota State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Iron Eyes
Person
Ezra Miller
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Tokata Iron Eyes#The Times
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
319K+
Followers
63K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy