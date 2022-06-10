ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With 'Jurassic World' ending, Bryce Dallas Howard is ready for her next act. (Hint: It's not acting.)

By Jen Yamato
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B33TO_0g76oP1N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmXSs_0g76oP1N00
"A lot of people talk about how being on a movie set that's not your own can be very boring. I don't feel that way. It's totally magical. Because it's also a miracle when it works out, even a little bit," says actor and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Midway through an aside about her grandparents' traveling vaudeville days, Bryce Dallas Howard 's eyes light up. A scoop of gelato has arrived during a break in a jet-setting press tour: "Sustenance!" she exclaims. Alas, it is more than she bargained for. Now an array of way too much ice cream sits before her, destined for a melty fate.

Her brow furrows slightly as she goes into problem-solving mode.

"Does anyone want any of this?" she asks, looking around the room. She frets for a second at the waste of perfectly good gelato, then snaps back to the topic at hand, one of the reasons she's been trekking all over the world of late: her big-screen return as Claire Dearing, co-protagonist of the last three " Jurassic World " blockbusters, in the finale installment " Jurassic World Dominion ."

Co-written (with Emily Carmichael) and directed by "Jurassic World" helmer Colin Trevorrow , "Dominion" finds Isla Nublar destroyed and dinosaurs tentatively coexisting with humans when a cataclysmic event endangers all life on Earth.

Finding new dimensions in her once high-strung former theme park exec, Howard brings Claire full circle as she wrestles with her responsibility to the world, to dino-kind and to the ones she loves most: her raptor trainer beau Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and cloned youngster Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), whom the pair are raising as their own after the events of 2018's " Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ."

The film gave Howard a chance to ditch Claire's high heels for good and ramp up her action heroine muscles, driven by a maternal instinct to protect Maisie from a shady biotech company. For Howard, who once dreamed of becoming a pro athlete, leaning into the action was a new thrill. "It was great to get to have this experience for Claire where she’s fierce and she’s a mama bear," says Howard.

It also found her sharing the screen with Laura Dern , who reprises her "Jurassic Park" role as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler alongside fellow original trilogy stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Both hailing from showbiz families, Dern and Howard first met nearly a decade prior as directors while editing their respective shorts for the 2013 Lifetime anthology film "Call Me Crazy."

Reunited on the set of "Dominion," which was shot in 2020 in Canada, the UK and Malta in the early days of the pandemic, Howard was "the most meticulous team player you could ask for,” said Dern.

“She was such an advocate for me, and as a fellow actress that’s a beautiful thing to see. She's always going the extra mile, making sure the crew is safe," said Dern, who was touched when Howard would show up on her days off to offer support and feedback as she filmed scenes. "That is, sadly, radically singular. But man, it's who I'd want to be the leader of the group if I was on a movie."

Even on 2015's "Jurassic World," Howard would join director Trevorrow at the monitors — something she's loved to do for decades, having grown up in and around the sets of her father, director Ron Howard .

"She's a director at heart," said Trevorrow. "She has an eye for any given moment, not just on an emotional level but from a place of craft. She'll often frame it as if she's asking a question and is curious, but I'll always be like, 'Come on, you know you actually have an opinion. What do you think we should do?'"

That's why, in 2017, he encouraged her to double down on her burgeoning directing career. "He was quite firm with me and said, 'Bryce, there are a lot of female actors. There are not nearly enough female directors working,'" Howard remembers. After filming the second "Jurassic World," she made her feature directing debut with the 2019 Apple+ documentary " Dads ," then helmed critically lauded episodes of Disney's " The Mandalorian " and " The Book of Boba Fett ."

Now, after spending time away from family to close out the "Jurassic World" series and filming a role in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming Apple spy pic "Argylle," Howard is shifting her attention to producing and directing projects with her own company, Nine Muses Entertainment. As she keeps building her multihyphenate career on both sides of the camera, Howard, 41, gives herself the same advice she tells the film students she teaches at her alma mater, NYU. "Now," she says, "it is time to own it."

When you originated the character of Claire Dearing in the first "Jurassic World," did you have an idea of where you hoped she would end up, two films later?

Something that Colin and I relate over is hair. He's like, "Once I understand the hairstyle, then I understand the character." We landed on that haircut for the first movie and I had this image in my head which never came to fruition, of Claire having an undercut. [Laughs] I think that was more about me just wanting it. My daughter is now 10 and she's had an undercut like three times. So who knows if I was projecting to Claire my own hopes and dreams?

But what you wanted for her was change.

I wanted radical change and a shedding of what existed prior, so that she really feels like she's living in a new paradigm in terms of her perspective.

You wanted Claire to undergo ... a hair-adigm shift?

Yes! Wow. [Laughs] I just needed to do it internally. But what is interesting about the hair journey for Claire in "'Jurassic World: Dominion" — and we had no idea that we did this, we figured this out in the last two weeks of shooting — is that we copied Laura [Dern]'s hair journey. We have a side-by-side comparison. So even though there wasn't as radical an external hair journey, it's one that's full of intentional and nonintentional layers. It's Dr. Sattler's influence all over the place.

This installment sees Claire become more active in the action, and she goes through a lot of it on her own. Why was it important to you that she be challenged in this way?

I'm a very physical person. [After high school] I needed to decide between, did I want to pursue acting and theater or did I want to continue with my basketball career? Because basketball was really important to me. I went to public school for 10th, 11th and 12th grade, and you had to choose between the two extracurricular activities. It was such a big deal. I went and toured UConn, because that's where I would have wanted to go as as a player. I was tormented by that decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGryu_0g76oP1N00
"She's a director at heart," said Trevorrow. "She has an eye for any given moment, not just on an emotional level but from a place of craft." (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

So in a sliding doors situation, had you not become a professional actor we might have seen Bryce Dallas Howard playing in the WNBA?

Those would have been my aspirations! But I really, really doubt that that ever would have happened in terms of talent. I was just really passionate. It's also something that my dad and I really bonded over. He is super into basketball and the whole family is quite athletic. Getting to do movies gave me a chance to do something physical. It was always something that I leaned into.

As "Dominion" brings the "Jurassic" franchise full circle, there's a nice moment between you and Laura Dern when the two female leads of this universe unite.

And pass the Bechdel Test!

What did sharing that onscreen moment with Laura mean to you?

Getting to watch Laura Dern work, and find the honesty and the essence of what was most important to be communicated between these two characters — in terms of regret, in terms of trauma, in terms of second chances — was something I treasure. Because she was so in it with her sleeves rolled up, and it wasn't pretentious. And when an actor is like that, especially when it's an actor like Laura Dern who had just won an Oscar before working [on "Jurassic World: Dominion"], it gives you permission to be that way as well.

There is a moment where we have an axe and she has a line where she's like, "Oh, that felt good." All of that existed because Laura, Colin and Emily [Carmichael] made space for that. Laura just kept nurturing it.

On set you would show up even on your days off to watch filming. Why was it important to you to do that?

When I became a parent I realized that you want to learn what your kid cares most about, a little superficially, so you can take it away in a pinch. [Laughs] "If you don't do X, Y or Z, then we're going to take away your device." My parents figured out by the time I was 7 that the thing I cared about the most was being on set. I remember one time during "Far and Away" when it happened and I wasn't allowed to go to set for three days. I cried so much, I was so devastated. I remember saying to my parents, "You're ruining my life! How can you do this?"

I think as a byproduct of my dad having been a child actor, he felt like if a kid is on set and if they can behave themselves, they can have little jobs; they can be on set and that's OK. When I started acting professionally and did "The Village" ... when they would wrap me I would beg to stay. Sometimes if they were like, "No, we're doing something with an actor that needs to be private," I would go to the hair and makeup trailer and start prepping the wigs because I knew all those little jobs. Because [as a child] I would spend time in every department. I didn't want to go because I equated leaving set with being punished.

At what point in your life, both watching and participating in storytelling, did you say to yourself, "I am an actor, and also a director?"

I remember watching my mom [Cheryl Howard Crew] in her career. She's the most educated person in our family and she focused on being a parent and really devoted herself to that. When I was in high school she went back to writing and wrote a novel. She's real wild and real bright and I remember she was filling out her passport form, and you need to write your occupation. She wrote "mother and wife," and I remember being very triggered by that.

She was someone who was that, most certainly. But she was and is such an interesting person, with so many layers, and is so accomplished. She's done so much. Has an accounting degree. Does all of my parents' financials. Soloed an airplane when she was 16 years old. Managed a gun range when she was 18 years old. Got her master's in screenwriting from AFI. She just lives a very full life. And I remember thinking, "You're not just that."

She could have written "Renaissance woman" on her passport!

Exactly. I think seeing a person who is many things, even though the world may not define them as such, has given me permission to explore many things. Now, being someone who's a spouse and a parent, I have a slightly different perspective of it, because, oh my gosh, that's the hardest thing that I do and the most important. But my mom encouraged me to be very front-footed with my career. I only really recently started identifying more as a multihyphenate, more as a director, and I think it was when I was started teaching at NYU. Because I realized if I didn't own it, my students wouldn't. And we're only that if we declare it ourselves.

You've directed short films and television. Is directing a narrative feature something that is a priority to you in the near future?

It's really, really, really important to me because there's more to learn. I'm attached to "Flight of the Navigator," but there's not a script yet.

There's also what many people on the internet want, which is for you to direct a "Star Wars" movie...

I honestly have no idea! The support is incredibly moving. I was on a work session with Jon Favreau when this was announced — I'm like, "Oh, I could say yes, I did another episode!" I'll get choked up, he's just the most wonderful man. He was like, "Bryce, we were at Celebration and people were so supportive." He got choked up talking about how people were so embracing of me. Papa Jon! I feel so lucky the way folks have been, because I love getting to do this.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jon Favreau
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic Park#Nyu#Film Star
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick star thought he was "going to die" during one stunt

Following on from the first Top Gun film which came out 35 years ago, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest blockbuster people can't stop talking about. Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a Navy aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise who leads a new squad of fighter pilots. Miles Teller is also among the cast, and portrays Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw — the son of Maverick's old partner Goose.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
319K+
Followers
63K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy