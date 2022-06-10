ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Haynes visits tobacco research station

By For the News
 4 days ago
Katie Haynes, center, is the 2022 North Carolina Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador and North Carolina People’s Choice Miss United States Agriculture.

OXFORD — The Oxford Tobacco Research Station had a visitor on June 2. Katie Haynes, a bright, passionate young woman, is the 2022 North Carolina Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador and North Carolina People’s Choice Miss United States Agriculture.
Haynes came by the Research Station for a tour and to learn more about what the team is doing. She had the opportunity to meet Research Station Superintendent Thomas Cobb, and the field crops extension agent for Granville County, Mikayla Graham. These two represent a group that works together to support farmers in the area and advocate for agriculture within the community!
Haynes joined 4-H in her youth, which helped her find new passions and reach her full potential. She participated in rabbit shows, an entrepreneurship program and photography while in 4-H. When her time in 4-H came to an end, she went on to earn an associate’s degree in photography from Southern New Hampshire University. After graduation, she decided to use her degree to start her own photography business.
While battling various chronic illnesses and being confined to a wheelchair, Haynes has achieved many forms of success throughout her life. She has never let the idea of being in a wheelchair keep her from making a difference in society.
Haynes has also started a nonprofit organization, Smiling While Sending Hope, which supports children going through difficult medical issues. Those going through chemotherapy treatment, transplant surgery or other health issues at North Carolina Hospitals receive smile packages from the organization.
By doing all of this, Haynes hopes to be an inspiration to those with disabilities. “I always wanted to be a positive role model for the disabled community and special needs because I have both of those, and I feel like nothing should hold you back in life.”
The team who met with her during her visit hope that she saw the valuable work being done at Oxford Tobacco and the Granville County Cooperative Extension. The team she met, and all who are associated, wish her luck at the National Miss Agriculture Ambassador Competition in Florida that will take place on June 24 and 25.

