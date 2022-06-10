ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Seen The New Digital License Plate Option For Michigan Cars?

By Big Joe Pesh
 4 days ago
Drivers in Michigan have a ton of cool options when it comes to picking out a license plate for their vehicle. Now there is a brand new digital license plate option you can get. Digital license plate company Reviver has given drivers in California and Arizona the option to...

Mike Patzkowsky
3d ago

How about we deal with food and fuel costs before we pimp our rides

Adolf Oliverbush
4d ago

So…they tested them in cali and AZ but no where out this way??? Lmao can’t wait to get pulled over when they can’t see it bc of snow cover…lmao. This is cool, but not very practical yet.

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

