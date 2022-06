This afternoon the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office provided the following information regarding the man killed on Glenwood Avenue Friday night. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the examination and confirmed the identification of the 30-year-old male who was involved in a pedestrian versus motor vehicle collision near the 4800 block of Glendale Avenue in Everett, Washington on June 11th, 2022. The decedent is Daniel Brakke of Everett, Washington. The cause of death is blunt force injuries. The manner of death is Accident.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO