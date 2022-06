U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals rankings June 14, which for the second consecutive year included state rankings. The 2022-23 list is based on data from about 200 facilities. They reflect measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. The rankings also include new measures for diversity, equity and inclusion, and they consider expert opinion among more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO