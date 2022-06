Truepill, a mail-order pharmacy startup, has laid off 15 percent of its workforce, its chief executive said in a letter to employees. "For the past six years, we’ve been focused on defining a new category in healthcare and growing top-line revenue while continuing to expand our platform’s capabilities to serve the broader market," CEO Sid Viswanathan wrote June 8. "While this was the right strategy up through 2021, the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO