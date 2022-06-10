ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

an17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Washington Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
an17.com

Man wanted for attempted second degree murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Laurence Dillion Ellzey, 26, who has been named as the suspect in a shooting over the weekend. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on Saturday, detectives began investigation a shooting incident that occurred on Highway 1063 in...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Alcohol
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 4, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke and his belongings fell into the lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation. Nunez attempted to retrieve his items from the road. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was driving westbound on Interstate 10. Nunez entered the roadway in front of the Freightliner Tractor for unknown reasons and was struck.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for 2 missing minors

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two missing minors. According to the sheriff, Ja'Kirria Nimox, 13, and J'Hona Nimox, 14, left their residence in Independence Monday night and have not been seen since. TJa'Kirria was last seen wearing a...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLOX

Hancock County searching for possibly armed and dangerous man

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Nicholas Shiyou, AKA “Josh Shiyou,” who should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and kidnapping. Investigators say Shiyou’s ex-girlfriend claims he held her hostage for three days in May.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Washington Parish resident charged with possession of illegal drugs

Kelvin Jewel Thomas, 22, a resident of Highway 424, was arrested June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. While on criminal patrol, the deputy noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business. As the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Two men found shot in Mandeville home were New Orleans firefighters

Two men found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in Mandeville Sunday were both New Orleans firefighters, according to family members and public records. One of the men, who died from his injuries, was identified by the St. Tammany Parish coroner as 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill. The second man, who is hospitalized, was 25-year-old Kyle Webber, according to family members.
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy