Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 4, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke and his belongings fell into the lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation. Nunez attempted to retrieve his items from the road. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was driving westbound on Interstate 10. Nunez entered the roadway in front of the Freightliner Tractor for unknown reasons and was struck.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO