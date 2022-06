Webb County is ranked No. 225 out of 244 Texas counties of Texas counties for health factors, which measures future health quality, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. The county performed better in the health outcome category of the ranking, which looks at current overall health, coming in at No. 75 in the state, the report shows.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO