As of Monday night, it’s not looking like our heat advisory will be extended a third day into Tuesday, but it won’t be much different from a real-feel standpoint. Pascagoula (Moss Pt/Trent Lott Airport) had a real-feel temperature of 112 degrees this afternoon, and Gulfport peaked at 106. Hot temperatures and high humidity will be the focus of the forecast through tomorrow. Shower activity was hard to come by today, and that will be the case Tuesday as high pressure (sinking air) counters the rising air needed for thunderstorm development.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO