ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police find 6-year-old’s burns not intentionally inflicted

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy who suffered serious burns while with other neighborhood children was not the target of a deliberate attack, police said Friday.

An investigation, which included a review of video that captured the April 24 incident, determined that four children were playing with fire and gasoline in the backyard of a Bridgeport home before the 6-year-old caught fire, suffering serious burns to his face and arms.

“There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other,” police said in a statement.

The family of Dominick Krankall had claimed the boy had been a target of bullying and that another child purposely threw a lit tennis ball that had been soaked in gasoline.

Krankall left the hospital in May. He was escorted by first responders from around the state who held a parade for him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Associated Press

Hartford near end of 10-year battle over proposed McDonald’s

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 10-year legal battle over a proposed McDonald’s on a vacant lot in Hartford is nearing a conclusion. The city has reached a tentative agreement with a developer who had sought to build a fast-food restaurant on a small lot in the West End that had been opposed by neighborhood residents and the city, the Hartford Courant reported.
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Injured Scherzer, deGrom moving closer to return with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets. Scherzer, who injured his left oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18, returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to Tuesday night’s series opener against Milwaukee.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy