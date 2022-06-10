Adam Duvall is back playing his natural LF position, and his bat is very thankful

The Atlanta Braves (31-27) are on fire since the calendar has turned to the month of June currently riding a season long best eight game winning streak headed into Friday night’s contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-31).

Several of the Braves everyday players are starting to hit the ball extremely well as the offense has averaged 6.8 runs per game during the winning streak.

Braves OF Adam Duvall absolutely has shown a dramatic improvement offensively over the past several games, and these numbers have coincided with the arrival of Michael Harris II as the new everyday CF for the Braves.

Over the last 7 games, Duvall is hitting .320, .760 SLG Pct., with 2 HR and 5 RBI.

Compare that to his previous 30 games where he was batting a below average .222 at the plate.

Several factors may be contributing to Duvall’s resurgence with his bat, but 92.9 the Games Braves reporter Grant McCauley told the Midday Show with Andy & Randy, that Duval’s switch to his more natural positon of left field certainly didn’t hurt.

“He’s a bigger corner OF type, and you asked him to go out and play CF out of necessity” explained McCauley when asked by Randy if the switch back to LF has helped Duvall settle in at the plate.

Grant also went on to say, “He can go get comfortable knowing I’m going to LF, and let him concentrate a little more on his hitting”

The old cliché, “there’s no place like home” can be used in many situations, and if left field is home for Adam Duvall, it seems his bat is totally happy to back where it belongs.