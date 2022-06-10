ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Efforts to ban Congressional stock trading stall

By Hannah Brandt
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1im6mW_0g76jOYv00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks has stalled despite the bipartisan momentum behind it.

Between special briefings and influential votes, Congress has inside information about the stock market and potential power to move it. That’s why some lawmakers introduced legislation to stop members from trading stocks.

Vaccine rollout for kids under 5 ready to launch as soon as shots get approval

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., introduced one of the House bills. She believes Democratic leadership is intentionally stalling the legislation .

“Which I think is unfortunate,” Spanberger said. “They’re certainly not listening to the calls of their members of Congress saying we want to do better.”

Her bill does have support from both parties. She believes it’s crucial to build trust and have transparency in Congress.

“We have briefings, we have meetings, we take votes that really could help inform us about the movement of the stock market or votes that could move the stock market,” Spanberger explained.

Here are the House Republicans who broke with the party on guns

Similar efforts are also frozen in the Senate. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is behind one of the bills on the issue.

“The American people should be able to expect that when people come to Congress – they’re focused on the people’s business, they’re not focused on moneymaking,” Hawley said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., thinks the frozen progress is just part of the negotiation process.

“Little bit of an effort to look at the bills and maybe take the best of each and combine them because there are multiple proposals,” Kaine said.

Kaine believes the Senate will vote on the issue eventually. But Hawley is skeptical about the chance of getting something done.

Lawmakers play blame game on inflation as they search for solutions

“There’s actually not a lot of support because elected officials don’t want to have to give up their financial interests and they don’t want to have to give up their stock holdings,” Hawley said.

Still, both Sen. Hawley and Rep. Spanberger say it’s a priority they’ll keep pushing for.

“I’ll continue to agitate but it might just be that we have to have new leadership before these bills can come to the floor,” Spanberger said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The House Ethics Committee is investigating the timing of three GOP lawmakers' stock trade reporting.

The panel is looking into Reps. John Rutherford of Florida, Pat Fallon of Texas, and Chris Jacobs of New York. Trading troubles: The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it was investigating three Republican lawmakers — Reps. John Rutherford of Florida, Pat Fallon of Texas, and Chris Jacobs of New York — who face allegations of stock trading law violations. Concerns were raised about the timeliness of their reporting of trades and other securities transactions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Abigail Spanberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Politics Federal#Congressional#House#Democratic#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy