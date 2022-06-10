ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit steps in to help with Afghan refugees’ needs

By Abby Poirier
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Americans Legal Clinic (NALC) is off to a fast start. NALC was started last month in at two locations in Grand Rapids and one in Holland by Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates (LIA) to help Afghan evacuees achieve their immigration goals, providing legal services and hands-on assistance to people in need...

