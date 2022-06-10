ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Cruise ships returning to Great Lakes ports

Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING — After a two-year hiatus, Great Lakes cruise ships are back. “There’s a huge pent-up demand for cruising,” said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan. “There’s a bigger pent-up demand for cruising travel than most categories of travel, and I think the reason for that is people want to...

grbj.com

WWMTCw

Thousands without power in Michigan amidst rising heat indexes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands are without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through overnight, and the heat index continues to rise Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 7,900 residents were without power between the Benton Harbor, Buchanan, and Three Rivers areas, according to Indiana Michigan Power. Severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Go Yooperlite Hunting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

How one rock hunter found The Golden Egg and made his dreams come true. Head to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to find Yooperlies! From hunting tips to paranormal sightings, head into the dark of night to find these elusive rocks this summer in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
Field & Stream

Michigan Deer License Sales See a Post-Pandemic Drop

The nationwide increase in hunting-license sales during the pandemic has been widely reported, and both the R3 community and state agencies have been hoping that the surge might lead to permanent increases in hunter numbers. The latest sales data from Michigan, however, is not exactly encouraging. Though it’s not all bad news either.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can-Do Kalamazoo to unveil plans for mixed-use incubator

In addition to browsing the wares of 100 vendors, attendees of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s June Night Market can learn details of Can-Do Kalamazoo’s new branding and building plans. Formerly known as Can-Do Kitchen, the organization now called Can-Do Kalamazoo (CDK) will unveil renderings and information about its...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Guide to Miss Michigan 2022, featuring the 20 candidates

MUSKEGON, MI - After months of anticipation, the candidates for the Miss Michigan scholarship competition are eager to take the stage this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. The pageant had a triumphant return in 2021 following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus. Here’s what you need to know about...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Take the “Aisle 19” tour at Wolverine Ace Hardware

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We love stores where you can find everything, from beach gear to home improvement tools and delicious snacks. So, if your travels are taking you to South Haven this summer, you need to check out Wolverine Ace Hardware. It’s full of lots of cool stuff and even some tasty snacks. Rachael paid them a visit and even got a chance to tour their famous Aisle 19 tour.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kent County woman wins $349K lottery jackpot while out to dinner

LANSING, MI -- A trip out for dinner led to a unbelievable lottery win for a 70-year-old Kent County woman who brought home a $349,733 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot recently. “I was out to eat and decided to use the $50 I had in my purse towards a couple of Fast Cash tickets,’” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I thought I was reading the ticket wrong when I saw I’d matched the number 55 to win the jackpot. I had the waitress look the ticket over for me and when she confirmed what I was seeing we both started shouting.”
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE

