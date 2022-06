Gun Lake Casino has distributed over $7.4 million in revenue back into Michigan communities in its most recent biannual payment between Oct. 1 and March 31. Non-gaming economic development organization GLIMI, a subsidiary of Gun Lake Investments, received over $1.2 million from Gun Lake Casino (GLC), while a payment totaling over $4.1 million from that period will go to the Michigan Strategic Fund to help business grants throughout the state.

2 DAYS AGO