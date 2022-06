A Willits man and woman were arrested recently for allegedly possessing methamphetamine for sale, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, a deputy approached a vehicle in the 100 block of Kawi Place in Willits around 10:30 p.m. June 11 because he recognized a man inside the vehicle who had a warrant for his arrest. During the arrest of the suspect, identified as William Lee, 50, of Willits, the deputy reportedly found several grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

