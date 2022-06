2021 was another great year for Lewis County High School’s cheerleading squad with a trip to states at the end of the nine month long season. Lewis County fell short of the state title, and the team hopes that a strong group of incoming freshman, combined with the already talented squad, will but the team over the top when it comes times for the state competition in the 2022-23 school year.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO