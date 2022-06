It’s no dark secret that the Arizona Coyotes have been considering trades this offseason. The latest is a Jakob Chychrun trade proposal sending him to the St. Louis Blues. While Chychrun isn’t demanding a trade and general manager Bill Armstrong is insisting that he has not put the defenseman on the trade block, it’s more than likely to go down if the right deal appears.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO