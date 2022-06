***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Memes, clickbait, and other information fodder on the internet are full of “tips” for saving at the pump. With gas prices being so high, it’s no wonder these are a hot topic and prime targets for getting your attention. But most of those tips are wrong. Some are so far gone, they’re not even fertilizer anymore.

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO