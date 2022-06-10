ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Lunch 6/10/22: Stocks tumble, inflation rises, and festival season begins

By Pete Zimmerman
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about how the market is reacting to the news that inflation...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Three Chicago children’s hospitals among best in U.S.

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Three Chicago children’s hospitals are among the best in the U.S. The annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report puts Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn first, second and third in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

National Bourbon Day

"Great whiskey isn't made, it's grown," says a northern Illinois corn farmer/distiller. And bourbon can only be made from corn, and only in the United States. Just over seven years ago, some family farmers near Dekalb, Illinois, decided to start making whiskey out of their corn and rye. They named their operation Whiskey Acres, and co-founder Jamie Walter tells WGN’s Steve Alexander it truly is an operation from the ground up, with corn harvested from the Walter family farm eventually bottled and sold on store shelves across Illinois, including Chicago Binny’s locations. Walter says nothing goes to waste, and once the alcohol and flavor are cooked out of the corn, the nutrient-rich leftovers are fed hogs and cattle on nearby farms, or put back into the soil for the next year’s crops.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How long will the heatwave last?

WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast, and if we will get a break from the sweltering heat this weekend. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
wgnradio.com

The best burgers in the greater Chicagoland area

When we say “Best Burger in Chicago,” what comes to mind first?. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff agree on their favorite, but we don’t think Kevin was prepared for the list that Michael brought with him for Part I of their “Burger Talk”…. Listen below...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Poison hemlock is blooming in Illinois

University of Illinois Extension Educator Ryan Pankau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why poison hemlock could pose a serious threat to your health. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Erick Williams wins James Beard Award

Erick Williams, chef and owner of the Virtue in Hyde Park, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career and winning Best Chef at the James Beard Foundation Awards gala. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Mathew Ramsey and Old Dominion make Chicago ‘home’ for Soldier Field show

Songwriter and singer for multi-platinum recording artist and 5-time ACM group of the year Old Dominion, Mathew Ramsay, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Mathew shares the summer tour so far and big crowds at shows like WWT Raceway and excitement for what he hopes will be a sold-out concert coming up at Soldier Field June 25th with fans and friends like Kenny Chesney. Matthew talks about being back on the road and back with fans and fully open for the first time since the pandemic. Hear as Mathew fills us in on latest album and the making of “Time, Tequila and Therapy” and ways fans are loving the music and hearing it live with Mathew and the band. For more information on tour, tickets, band members and more, check out https://www.weareolddominion.com/
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#Special Events Management#Ev
wgnradio.com

Railroad talks stall, so Biden likely to pick review board

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad contract talks remain deadlocked after more than two years of negotiations, so President Joe Biden will likely soon have to appoint a board to help settle the dispute. The National Mediation Board determined Tuesday that mediation isn’t working in the joint talks that cover...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dane Neal fills in for Dean | Sunday June 12th

Dane Neal is in for Dean this week, but we still get to hear from Dean! Dean calls in from Graceland to give a review of the new Elvis movie and say hi to the crew. Then Dane previews the Sunday race day slate with interviews from Jill Gregory, EVP and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway, and then race car drivers, Derek Thorn, Alex Palou, and Martin Truex.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why younger women are at an increased risk for heart attacks

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott this morning following the 9:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared details on the new vaccine for kids under five and why airlines should still require a negative COVID test for international travel. He also discussed women’s heart health and why there have been an increase of heart attacks in younger women.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy