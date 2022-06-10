ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway in Atlantic Highlands after woman found dead in car

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in the borough Friday morning.

Police were called to Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand avenues about 7:45 a.m. where the woman's body was discovered in the parked vehicle, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a statement.

The woman has yet to be identified, and investigators are unsure of how she died. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause and manner of death, Linskey said.

Linskey said there was no known active threat to people in that immediate area.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department are investigating.

For subscribers:Judge orders release of Neptune murder defendants

Linskey is urging anyone with information to call Detective Thomas Manzo of the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands police Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

