How Central Magnet won The Daily News Journal All-Sports trophy for 2021-22

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 4 days ago

Central Magnet School is often lauded for its academic achievements, including being named No. 7 nationally on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of top high schools in America.

Sometimes athletics at the school gets a little overshadowed by the academic success.

Not this year.

For the second time since the award began in 2014-15, Central Magnet has won The Daily News Journal's All-Sports trophy for the 2021-22 school year.

"We obviously focus on academics first, but we are very competitive in nature and athletically," said Central Magnet senior cross country and track athlete Emma Kate Hamby. "Here, we get the best of both worlds. We don't have some sports, like football, but we're all able to find a sport we like and really push ourselves."

FOOTBALL: How Blackman wide receiver Demitrius Bell turned Michigan State visit into commitment

TRANSFER: Three-star receiver Jacob Page transfers from Ensworth to Blackman

Points are awarded for how well each team finished in its district (or county meet), with bonus points awarded for reaching the state tournament as a team (5), winning a team state championship (10) and any individuals winning a state championship (5). Wrestling teams earned a point for each girl or boy who reached the state, as well as bonus points for reaching state duals as a team.

Central Magnet received 50 of its 147.5 points in cross country and track and field, which allowed it to overcome not having a football or wrestling program.

Oakland, which had won the award three consecutive years, finished second with 129.5 points.

Hamby was one of three Tiger track and field athletes to win state championships. The others were Samantha Ouellette and Blake Yuenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moyq6_0g76euyW00

All three had a hand in on the Tigers sweeping the Class A-AA state cross country team championships, with Ouellette also winning the individual girls title.

"It was just crazy," said Ouellette, an Ole Miss cross country signee. "Everyone came together and supported all the sports. It was fun to see that. It's just been an amazing year ... really special."

Central also reached the state in girls soccer, while winning district titles in girls and boys soccer, girls basketball, baseball, softball and girls tennis and finishing near the top in other sports.

"I know every single sport works hard," said Central Magnet baseball standout and district MVP Adam Apigian. "We're known as the smart school, but many don't understand how much effort we put into sports. We're really proud of that."

DNJ All-Sports award

Here is the points break down for this school year:

Central Magnet 147.5, Oakland 129.5, Siegel 106, Stewarts Creek 96, Rockvale 86, Blackman 85.5, Eagleville 84, Riverdale 67, MTCS 66.5, Providence Christian 61, Smyrna 57, Cannon County 34, La Vergne 32

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com or 615-278-5168 and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: How Central Magnet won The Daily News Journal All-Sports trophy for 2021-22

#Track And Field#Girls Basketball#Tennis#Highschoolsports#Sports
